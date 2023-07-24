Kenya: Amateur Footage Reveals Firearms Bureau Quest to Disarm the Kenyattas

Nairobi — Details have emerged on a quest to revoke firearm licenses issued to members of the Kenyatta family following allegations of misuse of privately-held weapons.

An amateur footage has emerged showing an engagement between aides at the Karen residence of former President Uhuru Kenyatta's son Jomo where agents from the National Police Service Firearms Bureau serving an apparent notice to revoke firearm licenses.

The events appeared to have provoked Kenyatta's dramatic televised conference outside the home on Friday where he alleged a State-orchestrated plot to intimidate him.

Operatives seen in the footage, belied to be from the DCI, claimed to have been instructed by the chairperson of the Firearms Licensing Board Yakub Rashid to demand that the family surrenders firearms in its possesion.

"Muhoho as per the records owns 3, one shot gun riffle and a pistol. This firearms among others are required to be returned to the Central Firearms Bureau," an officer is heard saying.

"So, the family can organize these firearms take them to the police licensing, that is the message I have brought here."

Kenyatta who appeared to have arrived at the home following the visit by the security agents appeared to suggest that the individuals who arrived in a vehicle bearing foreign number plates were unidentified and that they intended to raid the home.

Intimidation

He termed the move as a ploy to intimidate him to reconsider his support for Azimio leader Raila Odinga who 2022 presidential bid he backed.

Kenyatta denied allegations that he was funding riots reported in parts of the country following Azimio's declaration of anti-government protests.

President William Ruto's administration has been adamant in linking Kenyatta to incidents of "anarchy" in the country with Interior Cabinet Secretary ordering the police to disarm leaders engaged in protests.

He later said the government had confiscated twenty-three firearms from three Karen homes after intelligence reports linked them to incidents reported during opposition protests.

Kindiki, while defending the operation as lawful, did not divulge details on the three homes raided. He also did not speak on reports of the presence of DCI agents at the Karen home of Jomo, the son of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday night.

"For the avoidance of doubt, security agencies are authorized under the Firearms Act (CAP 114) of 3 the Laws of Kenya to inspect premises where firearms are kept, to require civilian firearm holders to produce them for inspection," he said.