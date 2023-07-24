Kenya: Mudavadi Castigates Politicians Shielding Behind Ethnic Mobilization

Nairobi — Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has faulted politicians using their ethnic groups as shields to pursue their selfish interests.

Mudavadi who was speaking in Taita Taveta County where he accompanied President William Ruto for a church service accused unnamed politicians of seeking to weaponize ethnic groups to achieve "evil desires".

"There are people who have now specialized in using their communities as a shield to address their evil desires and their greed. We should not allow that to happen," he stated.

In a veiled reference to the opposition, Mudavadi said some leaders had mastered the art of mobilizing the communities to stir up violence and dumping them once they achieve their objectives.

Mudavadi launched the coded attack on Azimio leadership amid a sustained onslaught by senior government officials who have singled out retired President William Ruto as the financier of riots witnessed during protests called by Raila Odinga.

Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya echoed the sentiments cautioning the coastal region against backing anti-government protests.

Mvurya argued that architects of the demonstrations were insincere in their motives.

"Those demonstrations won't help with anything. Those calling for them want to force a coalition government which we have seen its effects," he said.

The former Kwale Governors cautioned that if left unchecked, violent demonstrations could scare away foreign investors.

The coordinated remarks came amid an outcry by the opposition which has accused government of enforcing ethnically-motivated killings targeting specific communities in the country.

"There is stigmatization and polarization accompanied by propaganda that a community is behind the nationwide protests," Mwangi Wa Iria, who is allied to Azimio, said on Saturday.