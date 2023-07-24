Kenya: Gor Mahia Officially Locked Out of CAF Champions League, No Representative for Kenya

Nairobi — Kenya will not have a representative in the 2023-24 CAF Champions League after CAF released the final list of engaged clubs ahead of the draw scheduled for Tuesday.

FKF Premier League champions Gor Mahia have been officially locked out after failing to beat last Thursday's deadline set by CAF to pay three of their former players dues owed to them.

The three, Sando Yangayay, Jules Ulimwengu and Adama Keita had reported the club to FIFA over dues owed to them, totalling to close to Sh5mn. However, the club failed to meet the deadline and consequently, were denied a club licence by the Federation, under FIFA and CAF rules.

"It was inevitable. It was something that the Federation tried so much to avert but Gor did not heed. They were constantly sent reminders and even the Federation asked CAF to extend them some time, but could not meet their end of the bargain in time," a senior source at the Federation told Capital Sport.

CAF has meanwhile released a list of 54 clubs, who will be engaged for the Tuesday draw. Kakamega Homeboyz, the FKF Cup champions, have been listed for the CAF Confederation Cup draw.

It was widely expected that CAF would give the slot to second placed Tusker FC after Gor's ouster, but it was too little too late, despite a suggestion by the FKF.

And now, Gor are in danger of being kicked out of the FKF Premier League as well, if the Federation apply the Club Licensing rules on all the 18 clubs.

The same fate awaits their arch nemesis AFC Leopards who are currently in a tussle with their former coach Patrick Aussems over dues owed to him as well.

The club allegedly owes the coach over Sh20mn, and the Belgian has reported the matter to FIFA, who are expected to take action and bar the club from signing players.

Leopards are not new to the FIFA transfer embargo mayhem as for the last four windows have not been allowed to sign players due to the same issue, money owed to former players.

Aussems left the club last month after his contract expired, and refused to renew.