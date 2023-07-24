Somalia: From the Field - Hip Hop Artist K'naan's New Track Hails Refugees

21 July 2023
UN News Service

Award-winning Somali-Canadian artist K'naan Warsame, creator of the chart-topping unofficial World Cup anthem Wavin' Flag, released Refugee in late June, saying he wants to flip the word's meaning "and make it something that people will wear proudly".

"I wanted to write a song that felt like a home for those of us made homeless by conflict," Mr. Warsame wrote on social media when launching the single, now on YouTube. The lyrics reflect his childhood experience escaping war in Somalia and those of others whose "every suitcase held their home".

More than 110 million people are now forcibly displaced around the world, including over 670,000 Somalis, according to the UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR.

Having performed in nearly 100 countries, made Rolling Stone magazine's 200 Greatest Hip Hop Albums of All Time, and recently completed a fellowship at Harvard's Hutchins Center for African and African American Research, Mr. Warsame is now developing a musical at the Public Theater in New York.

Find out more from UNHCR here.

Read the original article on UN News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.