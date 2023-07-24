Rwanda: Airtel Rwanda Launches Its Own 4G LTE Network

Airtel Rwanda on Saturday, July 22, announced the roll-out of its much-anticipated 4G LTE internet services for individuals, homes, and businesses.

This comes after Airtel acquired its own 4G license, enabling it to deliver an enhanced digital experience to its customers on the new Airtel 4G Network.

According to Emmanuel Hamez, Airtel Rwanda's Managing Director, the telecom's 4G network went live on Friday, July 21.

"I am excited to announce that World Class 4G tariff plans will come at the same price as customers are currently paying for 3G!" he said.

"This will enable customers to quickly transition to 4G with the simplicity of the similar plans that they are familiar with. As such, all our popular 'Ubuntu' packs which include free minutes and SMS, along with data, will now include 4G services. It is simple for the customer to set their handset on LTE mode," he added.

Airtel Rwanda elevated its product offerings by providing 4G speeds at 3G prices. In addition to increasing access to high-quality broadband, Airtel anticipates an increase in the adoption rate of 4G devices as all customers will benefit from faster internet speeds without the barrier of high costs.

The telecom's customers can look forward to popular benefits, such as streaming live, high-definition (HD) content, (including shows like The Voice Africa on Airtel TV), playing real-time video games, and reduced buffering when on video calls and virtual video meetings.

According to a statement from Airtel, their mission is to provide an ultra-fast, ultra-reliable network, offering seamless connectivity for homes and businesses. This further aids the Airtel mission to drive greater digital inclusivity across more regions of Rwanda.

"The launch of our very own 4G LTE network is a demonstration of our commitment to the provision of access to affordable quality connectivity services to all Rwandans.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank our key stakeholders for creating the enabling environment that made it possible for Airtel Rwanda to offer 4G LTE services to our customers. The company remains committed to leading innovation in the Rwandan market by providing choice to Rwandans because of significant investment in network coverage, consistent network quality, and quality of service in addition to delivery on market-leading value for money."

The announcement falls in line with the publication of the national broadband policy in October 2022 by the Ministry of ICT and Innovation.

The policy has objectives including improving the quality of service, ensuring last-mile coverage, driving affordability, and promoting innovations.

Airtel is committed to developing more innovative products to align with the government's goals and satisfy consumer demands.

Hamez said: "I sincerely thank the authorities for their tremendous support, particularly RURA and the Ministry of ICT and Innovation led by Honorable Minister Ingabire, who have been instrumental in making this possible.

"In return, Airtel has committed to the expansion of its network to bridge the digital divide while playing an important role in the development of Rwanda."