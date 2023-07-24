Tanzania: Higher Learning Institutions Tasked to Keep Pace With Technology

THE country's higher learning institutions have a big role to play in making sure Tanzania does not lag behind in terms of development.

This was said on Saturday by the Deputy Minister of Education, Science and Technology Omar Kipanga, when closing the 18th Exhibition of Higher Education, Science and Technology in Dar es Salaam.

The exhibition was coordinated by the Tanzania Universities Commission (TCU) with the theme: 'Growing the Economy in the Country Through Higher Education, Science and Technology for a Strong Economy' and Competition.'

He said that the institutions should base on the use of science, technology and innovation so that they can accomplish the government's 2021/2026 development agenda.

"I believe that the higher learning institutions which participated in this year's exhibitions should be in the driving seat in pushing the country forward through the use of technology to bring reforms," he said.

The deputy minister further said that universities and institutions of higher education in the country also have to ensure that they design new programmes that respond to market needs so that students can compete in the job market.

He said since the government is aware of the importance of science and technology it has continued to recognize and support the country's innovators so that they can contribute to the country's economic growth and solve some challenges in the society.

"For example, the ministry offered training to 83 young innovators and issued financial assistance to 27 innovators who emerged winners in science and technology competition last year," he said.

He further said that the country has all the reason to be proud of the higher learning institutions because they have continued to record great success every year, which is an advantage to the nation.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of TCU, Professor Charles Kihampa said this year's exhibition involved 83 local and foreign institutions, compared to 75 that participated last year.