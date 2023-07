Gaborone — Letsile Tebogo finished in second place in the 200m race Sunday(July 23) at the London Diamond League. Tebogo, who recorded a Personal Best time which is also an African Record of 19.50, qualified for the Paris24 Olympics Games in the men's 200m.

Meanwhile, Leungo Scotch also qualified for the Olympics after obtaining position five with a time of 44.98 at the Diamond League.

BOPA