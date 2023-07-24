Botswana: Mokgathong Wears Mrs Botswana Crown

Gaborone — Portiah Mokgathong was over the weekend crowned the new MRS Botswana.

She contested against 11 talented and brilliant married women.

Thabang Ntshole and Carol Ndori became the first and second princesses respectively.

Dr Goabaone Pono came third while Phatsimo Seelo emerged as the fourth runner up.

Mokgathong proved that she has what it takes to make an incredible mark in the pageantry circles.

During the question and answer session, she impressed in her response to the question about measures she would take to ensure that her children used the internet safely.

"A mutual and friendly relationship with a child can go a long way in addressing several issues, set rules and expectations for internet use. It is also important to be actively involved in the child's online experience and engage in regular conversations to discuss the content they come across on the internet, either at home or at school," she said.

She also said there was need to make the child understand the potential impact of sharing personal information on social media.

Besides the question and answer session, Mokgathong fought with her all in the activities they were assigned.

She said she chose to use an outfit designed in the shape of sengaparile (devil'd claw) to stand unique in efforts to share other beauties that could also sell the country well, adding sengaparile resonated well with her character of being resilient.

"Our country is well known for beef and diamonds, but there is a lot more that can sell it, hence I chose sengaparile.

It is mostly found in dry areas, but it still does well despite the bad weather conditions.

Research has shown that it has some health benefits that communities can tap into. Just like sengaparile, I have been challenged and through my resilience I always bounced back," she said.

Mokgathong also received the best dressed contestant and the most inspirational awards. Her gender-based violence (GBV)project was also recognised as the best.

She said her project did not only focus on women and the girl child as victims of GBV, but also focused on the boy child, saying there was a gap on GBV-related matters.

"Males always come out as perpetrators, but less efforts are made in regards to reach out to them.

My project intend to engage the boy child too, equip him with ways on how to speak out and express himself whenever he feels challenged."

Mokgathong will represent the country in the MRS Universe pageant at the Philippines in October.

MRS Botswana beauty pageant brand founder and director, Kgalalelo Lesetedi, said pageant intended to advocate for healthy family ties, child protection and also to give married women a chance to shine and excel despite being wives and mothers.

BOPA