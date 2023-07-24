Uganda: Nema's Akankwasah Wins Abeto Peace Award 2023

23 July 2023
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala, Uganda — The executive director of the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) Dr. Barirega Akankwasah is one of the eight awardees of the Always Be Tolerant Organisation (ABETO) peace awards for 2023.

The colourful event took place at Hotel Africana in Kampala, Thursday, July 20.

ABETO was started in 1995 as a non-government organisation following a call from Her Majesty the Queen of England during the Commonwealth general assembly in 1995 in Harare Zimbabwe.

A total of eight individuals scooped the awards. These are, in no particular order: Dr Barirega Akankwasah - NEMA, Hon. Ruth Nankabirwa, Minister for Energy and Mineral Development, Dr Monica Musenero Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation, URA's John Musinguzi , Dr Johnson Byabasaija - Prisons, Lady Justice Jane Frances Abodo - DPP, Dr Charles Kiyaga - Ministry of Health, and H.E Godfrey Kirumira - Namibia's Counsel to Uganda.

Accepting the award, Dr Akankwasah said that the ABETO recognition has re-energized his resolve to pursue peaceful co-existence between nature and humanity.

Am profoundly honored and humbled to be a recipient of this year's ABETO PEACE AWARD in recognition of my efforts for promoting peaceful co-existence between nature and humans. I dedicate this honor to all men and women that dedicate their lives to ensure sustainable development pic.twitter.com/L4yS7iPHbo

-- Barirega Akankwasah, PhD (@ABarirega) July 20, 2023

