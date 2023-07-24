Uganda Invites South Africans to Explore Investment Opportunities

23 July 2023
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala, Uganda — In a bid to increase trade with South Africa and invites businessmen with interest in East Africa to consider exploring Uganda's various business and investment opportunities, Uganda through the Uganda High Commission in Pretoria is inviting businesses to explore investment in sectors such as agribusiness, infrastructure, real estate, recoverable oil and gas, copper, gold, cobalt, limestone, and various other minerals among others.

Other key sectors of the Ugandan economy include the processing of agricultural products, the manufacturing of light consumer goods and textiles, and the production of beverages.

"The Uganda High Commission in Pretoria is delighted to extend an invitation to South African businesses and entrepreneurs to participate in a trade mission to Kampala, Uganda. This trade mission, organized in collaboration with Wesgro and the Agribusiness Development Corporation, presents an excellent opportunity to explore trade and partnership potentials in Uganda", said High Commissioner of Uganda to South Africa Paul Amoru.

As part of Wesgro's international trade and outward investment mission program for 2023/24, Uganda seeks to foster bilateral relations and uncover new avenues for trade and investment between South Africa and Kampala.

With a strong focus on the agricultural sector, Amb. Amoru said the mission will provide networking sessions and business-to-business meetings tailored to the specific areas of interest of the participating delegates

