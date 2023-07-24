Angola and Djibouti to Boost Bilateral Cooperation

Luanda — During a meeting between the Angolan ambassador to Ethiopia, Miguel Domingos Bembe, and Djibouti ambassador to Ethiopia, Abdi Mahamoud Eybe, on Friday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two African nations.

According to a note from the Angolan Embassy in Ethiopia, at the meeting the counterparts agreed that the boost of cooperation should take into account the potentialities and opportunities from both countries.

The two diplomats identified the political, diplomatic, defence, security, trade, industry, logistics, agriculture, agribusiness, transport, infrastructure and energy sectors as priorities.

Regarding the political and diplomatic sector, they considered it essential to complete the negotiation process of the General Agreement for Cooperation in the Economic, Technical, Scientific and Cultural Fields.

They also looked forward to the negotiation and signing of the Memorandum of Understanding for the Establishment of Political Consultations and the Agreement on Visa Waiver for Diplomatic and Service Passports.

Miguel Domingos Bembe, Angola's recently appointed non-resident ambassador to Djibouti, expressed at the end of the meeting his willingness to make a working visit to that country.

On Friday, Ambassador Miguel Bembe attended a briefing on the implementation of the "Pretoria Peace Agreement and the Transitional Justice Policy Process".

The meeting was chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Mr Demeke Mekonnen, and was attended by the minister of Justice, Mr Gedion Timothewos.

At the event, which was especially dedicated to the heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Addis Ababa, the two Ethiopian leaders emphasised the degree of progress and implementation of the agreement.

It is a Diploma signed by the Government of Ethiopia and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), with the mediation of the AU, on 2 November 2022, in Pretoria, South Africa. AL/MRA/jmc