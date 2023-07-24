Angola: Filda 2023 - Economy Minister Announces Filda Exhibition Spot Expansion

22 July 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The minister of Economy and Planning, Mário Caetano João, announced Saturday a project to expand the exhibition spot of the Luanda International Fair (FILDA) to host a larger number of companies.

Speaking to the press, at the FILDA "Golden Lions" award gala , the minister stressed that his department intends to work with the event promoter to mobilize commercial banking to finance the emergence of the new exhibition park in the Luanda/Bengo Special Economic Zone (ZEE).

Alluding to more than 40 companies that were left out of the fair due to the lack of a spot to exhibit, the minister said "It raises our attention so that we can work with the promoter on a bigger exhibition venue".

The minister added that the existing exhibition spot will eventually be dismantled so that a new exhibition venue can be set up in 10 or 11 months.

"The project already exists, it will be set up on the same space and there is a great possibility here to see a company and a business grow the way the fair is growing", the minister explained.

The official underlined that the fair broke a record in terms of exhibitors (1, 302), doubling the participation of the last edition.

The 38th edition of the FILDA is marked by the fact that more than 40 exhibitors were not able to register due to the limited space prepared for the exhibition.

Running under the motto "Digital economy, the new global frontier", FILDA hosted exhibitors from various countries - from Africa, North and South America, Europe and Asia. HEM/PPA/amp/jmc

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.