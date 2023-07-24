Angola: Filda 2023 - Economy Minister Announces Filda Exhibition Spot Expansion

Luanda — The minister of Economy and Planning, Mário Caetano João, announced Saturday a project to expand the exhibition spot of the Luanda International Fair (FILDA) to host a larger number of companies.

Speaking to the press, at the FILDA "Golden Lions" award gala , the minister stressed that his department intends to work with the event promoter to mobilize commercial banking to finance the emergence of the new exhibition park in the Luanda/Bengo Special Economic Zone (ZEE).

Alluding to more than 40 companies that were left out of the fair due to the lack of a spot to exhibit, the minister said "It raises our attention so that we can work with the promoter on a bigger exhibition venue".

The minister added that the existing exhibition spot will eventually be dismantled so that a new exhibition venue can be set up in 10 or 11 months.

"The project already exists, it will be set up on the same space and there is a great possibility here to see a company and a business grow the way the fair is growing", the minister explained.

The official underlined that the fair broke a record in terms of exhibitors (1, 302), doubling the participation of the last edition.

The 38th edition of the FILDA is marked by the fact that more than 40 exhibitors were not able to register due to the limited space prepared for the exhibition.

Running under the motto "Digital economy, the new global frontier", FILDA hosted exhibitors from various countries - from Africa, North and South America, Europe and Asia. HEM/PPA/amp/jmc