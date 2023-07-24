Uganda: Male MPs Launch Platform to Advocate for Gender-Related Issues

23 July 2023
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala, Uganda — Male Members of Parliament launched a platform dubbed the Uganda Men Parliamentary Association (UMEPA). The MPs said the forum will bring together Men in the house to advocate for their gender-related issues.

Alex Brandon Kintu, the Member of Parliament said the platform has not come to enhance male superiority but to bridge a gap between men and women.

Legislators who attended the launch in Kampala on Thursday noted that male MPs have been suffering domestic violence in silence with nowhere to run for rescue. Some MPs revealed that they are sometimes beaten by their wives and denied conjugal rights at home.

Mbwatekamwa Gaffa, the Igara West Legislator, a strong advocate of the rights of the boy child, says the forum will mitigate issues of DNA, where men are taken advantage of by their wives to look after children that are not biologically their offspring.

Many times, the Speaker of Parliament has complained of MPs who neglect their children and wives when they ascend to parliament. Still, Male MPs believe that this association shall provide a forum where such women can report their husbands.

The event was graced by several women members of Parliament, who endorsed the association for their counterparts, saying it's a good platform where male MPs who perpetuate violence against women can be brought to order.

