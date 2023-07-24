Zimbabwe: MDC Top Official Defends Move to Dump Opposition Party for Zanu-PF, Says Mnangagwa Really Building Zimbabwe Brick By Brick

MDC Spokesperson Witness Dube, who recently dumped Douglas Mwonzora led MDC for Zanu PF, has defended his move by arguing President Emmerson Mnangagwa is really building the country brick by brick as promised.

Dube's defection, which has received mixed reactions, comes just over a month to Zimbabwe's general elections on August 23.

Social media users have maintained he had always been a Zanu PF member, something he said he could not argue against as every Zimbabwean at one point or the other supported the ruling party, particularly during the armed struggle.

Responding to critics online, Dube said his decision had been based on Zanu PF's 'passion for Zimbabweans.'

"The reasons why are joined Zanu PF are that it has a palpable passion for the people of Zimbabwe, it has the courage to reform itself to the best version of a ruling liberation movement and it has dared to transform our country, brick by brick as we say," said Dube.

"My reasons are historic. No Zimbabwean joins Zanu PF from another political party, we only rejoin, because at that moment when the party was fighting for our independence, we were organically linked to it as members. In short, I was a Zanu PF member at three years!"

Dube announced his resignation Saturday while at President Emmerson Mnangagwa's well-attended Centenary rally in Mashonaland Central.

He was photographed in the company of Blessing Chebundo another ex-MDC member who chose to defect to Zanu PF.

Responding to concerns that his move was tantamount to destroying the MDC, Dube put the blame on his Mwonzora and Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

"Chamisa and Mwonzora have been equally culpable for the destruction of the MDC brand and the opposition in Zimbabwe post their fight for the Secretary-General position at the 2014 Congress. This is an undeniable truth to both Chamisa and Mwonzora followers," he added.