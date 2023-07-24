Sudan: Second Phase of Gold Exports Produced in Red Sea State Amounted to 226 Kgms, Launched

Port Sudan — The Red Sea State witnessed the inauguration of the second phase of gold exports produced in the State of Red Sea, which amounted to (226) kilograms, by the Alliance Mining Company, in the presence of the Acting Governor of the Red Sea State, Fathallah Al-Haj. The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Minerals, the Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS), and the General Manager of the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company.

The governor addressed the occasion at the Central Bank of Sudan buildings in Port Sudan, explaining that the export of this shipment in the exceptional circumstances that Sudan is going through is consider as a support to the national economy and an important indicator for the state to reach advanced stages in the field of gold production in terms of insurance, protection and production, up to the stage of export. For his part, Dr. Muhammad Saeed Zain Al-Abidin, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Minerals pointed out to the State's keenness and interest in the mining sector, stressing the Ministry's readiness to provide the necessary assistance and facilitate investment in this important field, promising the opening of a gold refinery in Port Sudan in the coming days. Representatives of the authorities related to the mining sector explained, during the occasion, that the export of this shipment of gold under the current circumstances in Sudan is an affirmation of the state's keenness to provide a safe environment and a suitable climate for investment, noting that the first stage of exporting gold produced from the Red Sea state amounted to (68) kilograms from the Aryab Mining Company mine.