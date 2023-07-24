Zimbabwe: Mealie-Meal Prices Drop As Zimbabwe Dollar Strengthens

24 July 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

THE Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) has slashed mealie meal, salt and flour prices in line with a strengthening Zimbabwe dollar.

Galloping inflation had left most basic commodities priced beyond the reach of many already struggling Zimbabweans with haphazard exchange rates raising them astronomically.

A statement released by GMAZ indicated new pricing was aimed at protecting consumers after noting considerable stabilisation of the Zimbabwe dollar.

Consumers will now fork out US$2.90 or ZW$15,947 for a five-kilogramme bag of maize, US$5 or ZW$27,594 for a 10kg bag and US$9.50 for a 20kg bag.

"The current stable economic environment was, regrettably, preceded by a few weeks of price madness that invariably affected basic commodities, leaving consumer disposable income gravely eroded. It is uncontroverted, therefore that the current stabilisation must show a corresponding decrease in prices of basic commodities," read the statement.

"Accordingly, and in the interest of protecting the consuming public, we hereby publish the following Manufacturer Maximum Recommended Retail Prices (MRRP), as a guide to both distributors and consumers of some of our key products."

The Zimbabwe dollar has considerably gained on the much-preferred US dollar after fears of a speedy spiral that threatened savings and salaries of civil servants especially, in May.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.