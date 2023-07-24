Western Sahara: Nelson Mandela's Grandson Reiterates From Uganda His Full Support for Struggle of Sahrawi People

Kampala — Zwelivelile Mandela, the grandson of late South African leader Nelson Mandela, has reiterated his full support for the struggle of the Sahrawi people and their legitimate right to self-determination and freedom.

It took place during a ceremony held in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, on the occasion of the International Day of Nelson Mandela, attended by personalities, diplomatic corps accredited to the Republic of Uganda, including the Sahrawi ambassador, Salek Saghir Radi, university directors, students and businessmen.

In a speech on the occasion, Zwelivelile Mandela touched on the issue of the Sahrawi people and its struggle for freedom and independence, noting that "Western Sahara is the last colony in Africa, and we cannot say that colonialism has ended in our continent as long as Western Sahara is still occupied and its people struggling to gain its full independence."

He stressed that his grandfather, Nelson Mandela, "left Africans an important legacy, which is the continuous struggle until the liberation of all of Africa, including Western Sahara, from colonialism and expansion in all its forms."

062/T