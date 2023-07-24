Africa: TotalEnergies CAF Champions League, Confederation Cup Preliminary Draw On Tuesday

The draw for the 2023/24 season of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup preliminary stages on Tuesday will signal kick-off of this year's club competition continental football.

The preliminary stages draw will be conducted on Tuesday, 25 July 2023 at 14h00 Cairo time (11h00 GMT) at the CAF Headquarters starting with the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup and followed closely by TotalEnergies CAF Champions live across all CAF TV Partners, CAF official website CAFONLINE.COM and the official CAF YouTube Channel, CAF TV.

54 clubs from 42 Member Associations are engaged in this season's TotalEnergies CAF Champions League, while 52 clubs representing 41 Member Associations will compete in the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup.

CAF Interclub competitions, including the CAF Women's Champions League have shown tremendous growth over the last few seasons, thanks to CAF's increased investment in broadcast technology and global marketing engagement across its competitions.

Last season's finals of both competitions saw record-breaking viewership numbers and attendance, with this trend expected to increase and filter down into the knockout and group stages of both competitions as the appetite for premium African football content continues to be on the rise globally.

Egypt's Al Ahly are the current holders of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League after their fiercely contested victory over Morocco's Wydad Casablanca. At the same time, USM Alger of Algeria hold the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup title after overcoming Tanzania's Young Africans in one of the tournament's most memorable finals.