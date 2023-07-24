Morocco: Sahrawi Human Rights Organization Condemns Increasing Attempts to Exterminate Sahrawi Activists

Smara — The Freedom Sun organization for the protection of Sahrawi human rights defenders expressed its "grave concern" over the increase in Moroccan attacks on Sahrawi activists and human rights defenders in the occupied parts of Western Sahara, especially attempts to exterminate anyone who tries to expose violations by Moroccan authorities.

In a statement, the Sahrawi human rights organization denounced "the assassination attempt on Sahrawi human rights defender and journalist Rachid Saghir in the city of Dakhla (occupied territories) by Moroccan settlers who miraculously survived."

The organization indicated that the Sahrawi activist was attacked, at about half past two in the morning on July 17, 2023 in the occupied city of Dakhla, in front of his family home, by three Moroccan settlers armed with knives and swords.

According to the statement this attack resulted in "the injury of the Sahrawi journalist with severe wounds at the level of the face and hand, who transferred to the hospital of the occupied city of El Aaiun, which is 600 km from the city of Dakhla."