Morocco: Sahrawi Diplomat Calls On France to Play 'Positive Role' in Western Sahara Issue

Paris — The representative of the Polisario Front in France, Mohamed Ali Zerouali, called on Paris to play a "positive role" in the Western Sahara issue and support international legitimacy that guarantees the Sahrawi people the right to self-determination, freedom and independence, strongly criticizing the failure of the international community to decolonize Western Sahara.

In his interventions in front of mayors, heads of councils and activists of political parties, in many French cities, Mohamed Ali Zerouali stressed, "France should not be supportive of the occupation, and that its position on conflicts classified within decolonization issues must be governed by conscience and morality," adding: "It would be a shame if a democratic republic supports a solution that contradicts the laws of international legitimacy and supports expansion," and called on Paris to "stop supporting the Moroccan expansionist policy."

He emphasized that the Sahrawi people are exercising their right to self-defense by legal means after they were forced to return to armed struggle, following the flagrant Moroccan violation of the ceasefire agreement on November 13, 2020, warning that "the Sahrawi people does not want war, but it will continue to defend itself and its land until they achieve freedom and independence."

The Sahrawi diplomat renewed the call on the French government "not to play a negative role in the Sahrawi issue", stressing that "peace serves everyone, including the parties to the conflict, the countries of the region, Europe and the world, and on the contrary, expansionist and aggressive policies do not serve stability and undermine development efforts and opportunities for peace, development, partnership and cooperation in a world marked by many political, economic and climate challenges."