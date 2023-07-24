Uganda: The Singleton Match Play Challenge Season 7 Kicks Off With an All - White Party

The highly anticipated Singleton Match Play Challenge made a triumphant return to the golf calendar on Saturday, marking the commencement of Season Seven at the prestigious 71-Par Entebbe Club.

This qualifying round brought together golf enthusiasts from all over, teeing off at the crack of dawn to vie for a spot in the Challenge's first round.

The day saw an impressive turnout on the course, with 201 players engaging in intense head-to-head competition on the green, each striving to secure their place in the next stage of the Challenge. After an exhilarating battle on the course, the golfers made their way to the radiant 19th hole experience, powered by Singleton.

At the 19th hole, majority of the guests respected the dress code, as they turned up in white outfits. The guests were treated to a memorable evening, that commenced with themed cocktails that included The Dufftown Berry Fizz; a mixture of Singleton 12 years, lemon juice, simple syrup, strawberry puree and topped up with a dash of Krest, Speyside Sour; a mix of Singleton 12 years, lemon juice simple syrup and fresh pineapple juice.

The delightful experience continued with an exquisite spread of delicious food, and captivating music, setting the stage for the draws that would shape the excitement for the next five months.

The night was a fusion of both old and new faces of winners. Andrea Kagombe bagged two trophies for nearest to the pin and as a runner up in the women's group B.

Other notable winners included Lawrence Walakira who took the mantle receiving his award from UBL's Fianance & Strategy Director Eunice Waweru after winning the Mens Group A scoring 70 net while playing at H/C 4 , Ellias Katwebaze Winner Group B Men who scored 63 net and Prof. Robert Ejiku who emerged Runner Up Group B Men playing H/C 14 and scoring 66 among others.

Singleton Brand Manager Christine Kyokunda, hit the podium with East Sfrican Bashment Crew's Fire Anthem, and with overwhelming excitement, congratulated golfers and partners upon a successful kickoff of the seventh edition of the Singleton Golf Challenge.

Christine highlighted that the enduring partnership that has lasted for the past six years, had indeed transformed into a golfing family. She reassured golfers that this season would be exceptional, as the fusion of Singleton and golf guarantees unparalleled moments.

"I cannot tell you how excited I am that we have teed off Season Seven of the Singleton Golf Challenge, on a whole new high. I am proud of this partnership, that through the years has evolved into family. I want to reassure you that this is going to be a good season, because when Singleton meets golf, you know it's going to be good," she said.

The night came alive with the talented DJ Nyoowe, who took golfers and guests on an enchanting musical journey, encompassing nostalgic hits from the 90s to Uganda's current chart-toppers.

Familiar tunes like Ricky Martin's Leaving lavida loca and Element's Fou De Toi filled the air, but it was fire Anthem the hit song from the East African Bashemnt crew that had everyone dancing and grooving with enthusiasm.

With determination and skill on display, 64 pairs emerged victorious and qualified for round one slated for August 12th, just two weeks from the qualifiers, at the iconic Entebbe Club.

Season 7 is co-sponsored by Cfao, DSTV, Uganda Airlines, Afrisafe and NCBA Bank.