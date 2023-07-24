Sudan: In Preparation for Russian-African Economic Summit, Aggar Meets Sudanese Businessmen in Egypt

Cairo — Vice-President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Malik Aggar received, at his residence in Cairo Saturday, a group of Sudanese businessmen in the Arab Republic of Egypt. The meeting was held within the framework of Sudan's preparations to participate in the Russian-African Economic Summit at the end of this week, in the presence of the relevant ministers. The meeting was attended by Ahlam Sabeel, Minister of Investment, Muhammad Bashir Abu Nammo, Minister of Minerals, and Ambassador Daffallah Al-Haj Ali, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The meeting discussed the positive roles played by Sudanese businessmen in Egypt in supporting the Sudanese economy, especially after the outbreak of war since last April as the result of the rebellion of Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia. Aggar praised the initiatives of businessmen at this stage, stressing that he will communicate with the concerned parties to work on overcoming difficulties in the future. BH/BH