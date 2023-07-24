Botswana: Botessa Heads to World Student Games

Gaborone — The Botswana Tertiary Student Sports Association (BOTESSA) has set a target of atleast two medals at the FISU World Students Games.

BOTESSA has sent a team of 10 athletes at the games that will run from July 28 to August 8 at Chengdu, China.

Speaking at the team's sendoff ceremony in Gaborone on July 21, BOTESSA president, Keorapetse Setlhare said the competition was the first one since the merger of the old BOTESSA and Botswana Brigades Sports Association (BOBSA).

"We have in the past indicated that the merger between the two was meant to bring better results, and this is the first test. We are confident that this team will bring the desired results," he said.

Giving a word of motivation to the athletes, acting director of the Department of Skills Development, Olefhile Mochotlhi told them to give the games their best.

Botswana is known globally for its good run in athletics, so I implore you to keep our good name up in China, he said.

Mochotlhi advised them not to be intimidated by the international stage, especially that most of them were not accustomed to it.

Botswana National Sports Commission chief executive officer, Tuelo Serufho said as a commission, they wanted to promote dual careers, where athletes succeed both academically and on the field.

"We are concerned by scenarios where most athletes are unable to strike a balance between the two, but you are in the right track to achieve that feat," he said.

For his part, the team captain, Frecky Tshotlego appreciated the support from sponsors and sporting bodies for giving them an opportunity to take part in the games.

"We are not going to China on vacation, we will give the games our best shot and we promise to bring some medals back home. We therefore plead for support from Batswana," he said.

The team that left for the games on July 23 comprises of Thuto Masasa of 100m,Tshepang Manyika and Boitshepo Moloi who both run 100m and 200m, Phenyo

Majama, Olekanye Chikane and Motlatsi Ranthe of 400m, Lone Madzimule of 4x100m, Tshotlego of 400m hurdles, Tebogo Moepeng of long jump and Itumeleng James of 800m.

The team is expected back home on August 10.

BOPA