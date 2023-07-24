Botswanaangola Committed to Expanding Cooperation

Gaborone — Botswana and Angola are fully committed to fostering bilateral relations and expanding areas of cooperation in the coming years, President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi has said.

Speaking during official talks with his Angolan counterpart Mr João Lourenço during the latter's state visit to Botswana on July 21, Dr Masisi said they were keen to make progress on the implementation of the framework agreement for the promotion of bilateral cooperation, as well as the convening of the inaugural Botswana-Angola Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation session to be held in Angola.

He commended Mr Lourenço for being the first statesman from Angola to come on a state visit to Botswana.

"It is worth noting that President Lourenço is the first Angolan President to come on a state visit to Botswana, and that should not be confused with President Jose Eduardo Dos Santos' working visit on a SADC mission in 2003 owing to his tenure as the Chairman of the organisation," President Masisi said.

He thus said Mr Lourenço's visit presented a perfect platform for the two countries to establish possible ways to nurture the bilateral ties for the betterment of the citizenry.

President Masisi said the two countries had over the years maintained a progressive, collegial, and friendly disposition bilaterally, and had enjoyed each other's support at various multilateral fora.

He said Botswana and Angola shared strong diplomatic and bilateral relations, and there was potential to extend the scope of bilateral trade and partnerships in various sectors as both countries aimed to capitalise on the existing relations. President Masisi noted that it was pleasing that the two countries attached a lot of importance to their diplomatic relations which were premised on their shared values of democracy, mutual respect and understanding, as well as, continuous pursuit of sustainable development.

Such strategic partnership, he said remained strong as epitomised by the two nation's strong commitment in contributing towards the advancement of the regional and continental development agenda.

"As members of SADC, both countries are committed to maintaining unity within the SADC member states which is imperative towards the realisation of an integrated and developed region," he said.

He further said Angola played an important role in the occupancy of highest office in the SADC secretariat by a Motswana citizen Mr Elias Magosi hence Botswana's commitment to support Angola in her intent to attain the African Union chairmanship.

President Masisi also noted the upcoming SADC summit in Luanada where Angola would assume chairmanship of SADC.

For his part, President Lourenço applauded the outstanding bilateral relations that existed between Botswana and Angola, saying Botswana was a special friend in the region with similar cultural values.

With both countries renowned for diamond mining, he said Botswana was exemplary on diamond beneficiation.

"Botswana has since the discovery of diamonds achieved an impressive record of economic development, something which Angola can learn a lot from," he said. Additionally, President Lourenço noted that Angola was also keen to increase its livestock population hence hopeful to benchmark on Botswana's livestock improvement programme and animal vaccine manufacturing.

BOPA