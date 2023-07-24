Angola Seeks to Learn From Botswana

Gaborone — President João Lourenço of Angola says his visit to Botswana is a necessary vehicle for the promotion of economic development and strengthening of bilateral cooperation.

President Lourenço said this during a joint press briefing following official talks with President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi on Friday.

The political and diplomatic relations between Angola and Botswana were made official in February 1976 and President Lourenço said he was confident of fruitful cordial ties between the two countries.

He said given that Botswana was a major diamond producer, Angola was therefore eager to learn from the country's experience in diamond extraction and polishing.

"We want Botswana to help us improve our diamond industry so we one day come close to the level achieved here in terms of production. You should also help us with policies crafted and how to get the best market and prices. We know details to all this would be worked out in the near future," he said.

He said Angola had recorded impressive success in the energy sector, especially green and hydro power energy, adding that their production levels were meeting the country's needs and would share with Botswana once some projects relating to energy had been completed.

"We are producing and we need to distribute but there are some delays. We have a transmission line of power through to the Caprivi and we shall leave some power to Namibia if they wish to tap into it," he added.

Noting fuel shortage in some countries, including Botswana, he said Angola was working towards building petroleum refineries capable of producing about 200 000 barrels per day to ease the burden of shortage regionally.

He added that his country was inviting investors and interested parties in the project and had since received positive response from Botswana.

Again, he said Angola was interested to cooperate with Botswana in many aspects, especially where significant progress had been made.

"We are willing to learn a lot about the beef industry. Due to armed conflict back home, we did not maintain the cattle herd that was inherited from the colonial masters. We are now working on repopulation of the cattle herd and we look to Botswana who has made significant growth in embryo production and artificial insemination," he said.

President Lourenço said they needed learn from Botswana's experience in nature conservation given that Angola possessed abundant nature reserves but had remained dormant.

He noted that the two countries were part of the Kavango Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area and applauded efforts made by Botswana to assist Angola in the relocation of some elephants back to their natural habitat.

He expressed hope that the general cooperation agreement signed by the two countries would bear fruit and the physical proximity would be explored sufficiently.

"The composition of the delegation I brought here is an indication of our intent going forward. We were here for a short period of time but we learnt our lessons well and we are certain of our intentions," he added.

BOPA