Algeria: President of the Republic Offers Condolences On Death of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Abdallah Bin Jassim Al Thani

23 July 2023
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

ALGIERS-The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, sent Sunday a message of condolence to the Emir of the brotherly State of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, following the death of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Abdallah Bin Jassim Al Thani.

"I offer you and his honorable children, the entire Al Thani family and the brotherly Qatari people, on my behalf and on behalf of the Algerian people, my heartfelt condolences and deep feelings of compassion," said President Tebboune wrote.

"Give good news to those who patiently endure, who, when faced with a disaster, say, Surely to Allah, we belong and to Him, we will all return," concluded the Head of State in his message.

