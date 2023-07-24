South Africa: Safa Welcomes New Partners Shield

24 July 2023
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

Shield has proudly partnered with SAFA for the next five years in line with the intention to bring in more sponsors for not just the Association, but also the South African Senior Women's National team, Banyana Banyana.

Shield was recently announced as one of the official sponsors of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup that kicked off on Thursday (20 July) in Australia and New Zealand.

"Bringing in more corporate sponsors on board, especially in the women's game, will assist us in our efforts to close the gender pay parity gap and also increase opportunities for Banyana Banyana to secure better opposition in order to remain competitive globally," said SAFA CEO Lydia Monyepao.

"We also believe that the association with Unilever South Africa comes at the perfect time when we are bidding to host the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2027. Should our dream become a reality, we are confident that this partnership will grow bigger and stronger, with women's football in this country ultimately the biggest winner."

In order to also accelerate the professionalisation of women's football on the continent, more funding through sponsorship remains imperative and SAFA will continue to engage the corporate world to come to the party and be part of the fastest growing phenomena that is women's football.

We welcome Shield on board.

