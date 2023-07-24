Rwanda: Ferrer's Amavubi Future to Be Determined On Monday

24 July 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Amavubi head coach Carlos Alos Ferrer has confirmed that he could resign from the job just four months after signing a new two-year deal.

The Spanish gaffer in March penned a two-year contract extension after committing his future at the national team until March 2025 but fresh reports indicated that he wants to terminate his deal after he received a lucrative offer from a yet-to-be confirmed team.

Ferrer confirmed that talks over his future are ongoing with the FA and a decision could be taken in the next few hours on Monday, July 24.

"We are discussing the situation [resignation]. On Monday, we can have something concrete," Ferrer told Times Sport

The former AS FAR Rabat coach was appointed Rwanda coach in March 2022 after Vincent Mashami's contract was not renewed.

His prime task was to qualify Amavubi to the 2023 AFCON in Côte D'Ivoire which the country failed to achieve under his tutelage as the team currently sits at the bottom Group L, trailing five points behind second-placed Mozambique with just one qualifying game to go.

A resignation could benefit both parties since Ferrer is yet to win any competitive game since his took charge of Amavubi, managing just three draws in seven games.

