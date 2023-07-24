Namibia Sees Rise in Sexually Transmitted Infections

Statistics indicate that there has been an upward trend in sexually transmitted infections in Namibia, health minister Kalumbi Shangula has said.

He was speaking at the launch of the third edition of the national guidelines for the management of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in Windhoek yesterday.

"Over the past five years, on average, more than 96 000 cases of sexually transmitted infections of different types have been recorded at our health facilities around the country every year," he said.

Shangula added that this is despite the progress Namibia has made in reducing HIV infections in different population groups and demographics.

According to the minister, most STI incidents are linked to syphilis, gonorrhoea, chlamydia, trichomoniasis, hepatitis B, herpes simplex virus and the human papilloma virus. He added that STIs have a direct impact on sexual and reproductive health through stigmatisation, infertility, cancer and pregnancy complications

He added that according to spectrum data, Namibia now stands at 94-99-92 on the UNAIDS 95-95-95 cascade.

According to the minister, the health ministry has to keep up with the evolving and ever-changing nature of the landscape of healthcare, technological innovations and epidemiology. This is what called for the review of the national STI management guideline.

"As you may recall, the guideline was last reviewed in 2008. In the intervening years, the landscape of healthcare, technological innovations and epidemiology has evolved, necessitating a comprehensive re-evaluation and modernisation of our approach to the detection, diagnosis, treatment and management of sexually transmitted infections," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Health Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Shangula called on healthcare workers to familiarise themselves with guidelines in order to deliver high-standard care in the public and private sectors.

He said the guidelines cannot be successfully executed if healthcare workers are not committed and dedicated to providing quality healthcare.

"It is important to acknowledge that the success of this revised guideline rests not only on its content, but also on the commitment and dedication of our healthcare workforce... The tool will enable our healthcare workers to deliver the highest standard of care to our patients at all times," Shangula said.

Speaking at the same event, United States embassy spokesperson Tiffany Miller said the document offers professionals, policymakers and community organisations guidance that is grounded in scientific research.

Miller said the guidelines would play a key role in reducing the prevalence and burden of STIs. This would complement the ministry's efforts in combating STI prominence in the country.

"The new document equips health professionals, policy makers, and community organisations... with recommendations that are grounded in scientific research and global best practices. This is no doubt a crucial step towards reducing the prevalence and burden of STIs, further complementing the already commendable efforts of the ministry," she said.