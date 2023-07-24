South Africa: Eskom Rolls Out Microgrid to Electrify Community in Upington

To help South Africa move closer to the goal of universal access to electricity, Eskom Distribution last week launched one of its first microgrid technology at Swartkopdam, about 150km from Upington, in the Northern Cape.

Microgrids, according to Eskom, provide an effective, reliable, and easily deployable solution for electrifying geographically challenging areas that are either difficult to access or require extensive capital expenditure.

"The microgrid technology at Swartkopdam will provide electricity to 39 households who did not have access to electricity before this project.

"The electricity networks around the area are constrained and practically impossible to extend and connect the area," the power utility explained.

Eskom said the installation of the microgrid in the areas follows the successful installations of two pilot microgrid projects at Lynedoch in the Western Cape and Ficksburg in Free State.

"Swartkopdam was identified by Eskom Distribution as one of the high priority needs of the community and due to its remoteness, which also has critical facilities embedded in the grid."

Meanwhile, the state-owned entity said the microgrid with battery energy storage capability developed by Eskom Research, Testing, and Development (RT&D) was considered the most suitable solution.

"A feasible conventional solution was to connect Swartkopdam by building a 200km 132kV line from Gordonia substation and establishing Noenieput substation at Noenieput, which was estimated to cost R250 million."

However, according to the statement, this option was considered extremely expensive and was, therefore, not pursued.

"The deployment of the microgrids at Swartkopdam serves as a proof of concept in installing microgrids in remote areas which are difficult to reach or expensive to electrify through the conventional means of electrification.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Eskom plans to roll out about 100 microgrids across the country by the end of March 2024 as part of Eskom's Distribution business strategy," said Distribution Group Executive, Monde Bala.

Apart from the microgrids being cheaper, they also contribute to reducing carbon emissions because they use renewable energy sources.

"We will continue to close the gap of energy poverty by giving everyone a life-changing experience of having electricity," added Bala.

Meanwhile, through innovation and collaborative partnerships, Eskom Board Chairman, Mpho Makwana, said the entity can provide clean and reliable electricity to the people of Swartkopdam.

"This project serves as reassurance of Eskom's commitment to assisting the South African government in achieving its objective of ensuring that every South African has access to electricity," he said.

In addition to the installation of the microgrid and as part of ploughing back to the Swartkopdam community, Eskom is donating two mobile containers and recreational equipment to the Swartkopdam Primary School.

This is central to Eskom's corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy, which is designed around touching the lives of South Africans.

"The donation is envisaged to provide a good learning environment for learners and the neighbouring communities."