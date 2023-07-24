South Africa: State Information Technology Agency Interim Board Announced

The Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mondli Gungubele, recently announced changes to the Board of Directors of the State Information Technology Agency (SITA).

This follows the departure and resignation of some directors.

The Minister has appointed an interim board with effect from Friday, 21 July 2023, comprising experts in information and communications technology (ICT), legal, audit, finance, human capital and governance.

"This board composition combines institutional experience and continuity to bring about strategic focus of government to reposition as SITA pivotal instrument to the digitisation of the state," said Gungubele.

The board composition now includes:

· Khathu Sibanda, a seasoned IT professional with over 20 years of experience directing successful technology and business strategy implementation. She holds a Master's degree in Technology Management and has worked for both the private and public sectors with vast experience in IT.

· Dr Lucienne Abraham has vast experience in the digital knowledge economy and ICT policy and regulation. She holds a PhD in Knowledge Economies and has served on different boards, Public Service Commission and various Committees. She brings a wealth of academic knowledge and applied experience and has previously served on the SITA board.

· Luvuyo Keyise, a multi-skilled and experienced IT executive with a Master's degree in Computer Science. He has vast experience in information technology and telecommunication. His experience cut across both the public and private sectors. He has previously served as an Administrator for SITA.

· Sherylee Moonsamy (CA), an experienced Chief Financial Officer with a demonstrated history of working in government administration industry. She holds an Honours degree in Accounting and Auditing and an MBA. Sherylee served on the previous board.

· Nolitha Pietersen, a seasoned Chartered Accountant (CA) and has worked for different organisations both public and private. She holds an Honours degree in Accounting and Auditing and an MBA. She serves on various boards and committees including the previous SITA board.

· Kiruben Pillay, a management and engineering professional with broad-based experience in mission-critical ICT environments. He possesses abilities in strategy formulation and implementation, general management, technology and product management, and operations management. He is a registered professional engineer with the Engineering Council of South Africa and a Senior Member of the South African Institute of Electrical Engineers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines ICT Governance South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

· Lerato Petlele, a seasoned Human Capital practitioner with extensive technical expertise and practical experience in recruitment administration, labour relations, organisational development, and talent management. She is associated with the South African Board for People Practices as a Master HR Professional and the Institute of People Management as an Executive Professional. She is registered with the Institute of Board of Directors in South Africa. She holds a Master's degree in Commerce and a Master's diploma in Human Resource Management.

· Mandla Martin Mnisi, a practising attorney and a Director at Mncedisi Ndlovu & Sedumedi (MNS Attorneys). He is experienced in providing legal advisory services to corporate clients, public sector clients, and state-owned entities. He also serves as Non-Executive Director at Denel where he was part of the board that developed a governance turnaround plan. Mr Mnisi has a proven track record of carrying out commercial transactions, conducting due diligence investigations, and restructuring processes.

As the Act requires, the Minister has also appointed the following representatives from the Department of Public Service and Administration, as well as the National Treasury.

These include Laura Seme, who was also on the previous board, and Renisha Naidoo.

Gungubele welcomed the interim board and wished them well in re-asserting SITA as the leading expert on ICT matters in government and in changing the realities of service delivery for the nation.