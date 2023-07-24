Egypt's Armed Forces Participate in Extinguishing Wildfires in Greece

23 July 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi gave ordered to the Armed Forces to participate in extinguishing wildfires that burn for several days and swept through the island of Rhodes, according to a statement from the Egyptian Ministry of Defense on Sunday.

President Sisi ordered to send three equipped Boeing CH-47 Chinook for extinguishing the fires that broke out in a number of forests in Greece.

"This comes as an affirmation of the depth of the historical relations between Egypt and Greece," the statement read.

Greece has witnessed the longest heatwave on record. "According to the data, we will probably go through 16-17 days of a heatwave, which has never happened before in our country," AFP reported the director of research at the National Observatory Kostas Lagouvardos' comments to ERT television Saturday.

Wildfires also have burnt several parties across the country. Meanwhile, the Greek authorities ordered evacuate 19,000 people from Rhodes Island due to the uncontrolled fires.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.