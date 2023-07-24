Egypt's Armed Forces Participate in Extinguishing Wildfires in Greece

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi gave ordered to the Armed Forces to participate in extinguishing wildfires that burn for several days and swept through the island of Rhodes, according to a statement from the Egyptian Ministry of Defense on Sunday.

President Sisi ordered to send three equipped Boeing CH-47 Chinook for extinguishing the fires that broke out in a number of forests in Greece.

"This comes as an affirmation of the depth of the historical relations between Egypt and Greece," the statement read.

Greece has witnessed the longest heatwave on record. "According to the data, we will probably go through 16-17 days of a heatwave, which has never happened before in our country," AFP reported the director of research at the National Observatory Kostas Lagouvardos' comments to ERT television Saturday.

Wildfires also have burnt several parties across the country. Meanwhile, the Greek authorities ordered evacuate 19,000 people from Rhodes Island due to the uncontrolled fires.