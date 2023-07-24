Rwandan Duo Off to Japan for World Aquatics Championships

Rwandan Swimmers Cedric Niyibizi and Claudette Ishimwe on Sunday afternoon, July 23, left for Japan ahead of the forthcoming World Aquatics championships due in Fukuoka, from Jul 23-30.

The duo departed Kigali International Airport with Rwanda Swimming Federation president Pamela Girimbabazi, aboard Ethiopian Airlines. who is expected to attend the general assembly of the World Aquatics Championships that will take place on the sidelines of the tournament.

Ishimwe and Niyibizi have been training hard for the tournament during the past two to three weeks as they look to challenge for medals against the World's best in Swimming.

The athletes are under the tutelage of head coach Jackson Niyomugabo.

Girimbabazi is confident the athletes, who are representing Rwanda at the World Aquatics championships for the third time in a row after Abu Dhabi, UAE in 2021, can give their maximum performance at this year's edition.

"They have been doing well in training and we believe that they will make us proud. They are very good athletes and we hope they will compete at their highest level," Girimbabazi told Times Sport.

The World Aquatics Championships (25m) is a five-day competition held every two years, where the world convenes to witness record-breaking feats and action-packed races, with swimming stars from all continents.

The competition will attract 800 swimmers.