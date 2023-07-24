Angola: US Backs Angola's Bid to Chair African Union

Lubango — The ambassador of the United States of America in Angola, Tulinabo Mushingi, assured Friday in the city of Lubango, in southern Huíla Province, that his country's government supports Angola's candidacy to chair the African Union (AU).

Visiting the branch of the public National Radio of Angola (RNA) in Huíla Province, the ambassador revealed that their support is due to the great experience that Angola has in conflict management, as well as the stability it guarantees in relation to peace processes in the Great Lakes sub-region.

He said that US support is part of the United States' Security and Good Governance pillar towards its partners and that with Angola at the AU chair, it will reinforce US efforts to ensure peace on the African continent.

Tulinabo Mushingi said that they are supporting Angola to continue working on the peace process and promoting stability in the southern African region.

The diplomat also assured that the diplomatic work carried out by Angola in favour of stability in the sub-region will deserve the support of his government, as it is a crucial action for the achievement of peace and development.

The US ambassador who is in Angola for over a year, visited the province of Huíla for the first time with the aim to make a assessment of projects linked to education and exchange which are funded by his government and took the opportunity to give a masterclass at Higher Institute of Educational Sciences (ISCED) in southern Huíla Province on 30 years of cooperation with Angola and granted a meeting to journalists. MS/MRA/jmc