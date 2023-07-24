Kenya: MPs Raise Alarm Over Sh1.4 Billion in Compensation for Dongo Kundu Squatters, Miritini Legal Disputes

Nairobi — The National Assembly Committee on Lands has raised concerns over Sh1.4 billion that was paid to illegal squatters at Dongo Kundu in Mombasa County.

This was raised by its Chair, Joash Nyamoko, during a discussion meeting with the National Lands Commission (NLC) CEO, Kabale Tache, on the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) development in Dongo Kundu and the status of compensation for affected persons at Miritini Free Port and SGR.

The discussion centered on the ownership of the Dongu Kundu Land, with Members of the Committee asserting that the land in question belongs to the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA).

They questioned the basis on which squatters are being compensated, questioning why KPA would allocate such a significant amount for land they already own.

Members of the Committee sought clarification on the compensation process, including land valuation, loss of business, and details on beneficiaries.

While making responses, Tache explained that the compensation was not a compulsory acquisition process but rather an implementation of the Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) to adhere to the development partner, the Japan International Cooperation Agency's (JICA) safeguard policies and guidelines.

During the meeting, the Committee Members requested a detailed list of Project Affected Persons for the Dongo Kundu SEZ, focusing on the beneficiary settlements in six villages, namely Dongo Kundu, Mwangala, and Mrongondoni. Kaya, Mtongwe Sill, and Mbuta

Additionally, Members questioned the lack of information regarding the agreement between the Special Economic Zones Authority (SEZA) and the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), leading the Commission to take the necessary steps for transferring land from the KPA to SEZA.