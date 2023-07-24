Tanzania: Govt Pledges Support to Ggml's Kili Challenge Campaign

24 July 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliament and Coordination), Jenista Mhagama, has confirmed the government's commitment to supporting the GGML KiliChallenge campaign to raise funds for the fight against HIV and Aids.

This commitment is in line with the government's efforts to eliminate new HIV/Aids infections coming 2030.

Ms Mhagama has also instructed the ministry's deputy permanent secretary to ensure that two 14-year-old pupils who successfully completed the seven-day climb of Mount Kilimanjaro as part of the campaign are included in the list of participants for the upcoming Heroes' Day celebrations tomorrow.

Launched in 2002 by GGML in partnership with the Tanzania Commission for Aids (TACAIDS), the challenge campaign aims to support the government in achieving the national targets of zero new infections, zero discrimination and stigma, and zero Aids-related deaths.

The campaign ended over the weekend at a ceremony held in Moshi, Kilimanjaro where 35 participants climbed the Mount Kilimanjaro and the 26 cyclists circumnavigated the mountain over the past seven days.

Additionally, GGML Chief Executive Officer, Terry Strong, thanked the government for its invaluable support in the fight against the scourge while affirming the gold mine firm support to the children in realising their dreams.

