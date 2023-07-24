Tanzania/South Africa: Yanga - Duel Vs Chiefs Ideal Drill

YOUNG Africans coach Miguel Gamondi gave credits to his players for massive performance against Kaizer Chiefs while his counterpart Molefi Ntseki said it was a good test to them.

Yanga claimed a 1-0 win thanks to Kennedy Musonda's late first half goal which brightened the climax of Mwananchi Day at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam over the weekend.

The international friendly duel was used by both sides as a platform to weigh their respective squads ahead of the approaching tense 2023/24 season.

"I give credit to my players for their wonderful performance they have shown, it was not an easy match but they fought hard to produce this positive end.

"They put in practice what we trained beforehand and I am grateful to work with these players," said Gamondi who recorded his first win with the Jangwani street side on Tanzania soil.

He continued: "We controlled the match well in both halves and we had a good organisation as a team something which is important to be promoted in football."

His striker Musonda said they need to be given enough time to understand each other well as the team has several new faces signed to serve the club to its desired success.

"We have just played our first match and in order to know each other well, we have to play many games but so far, so good for us," Musonda who added sugar to the cake on the day said.

Also, the team's newly signed Ugandan defender Gift Fred assured Yanga fraternity that he will do his utmost to ensure that they get the best from him.

"I am happy to make my debut at this big club and our fans should continue to believe in us because together, we will drive this team to the levels where it deserves," Fred said.

On his part, Kaizer Chiefs trainer Ntseki congratulated both teams for displaying quality football while insisting that they have learnt many positive things from it.

"In terms of performance, we were tactically and physically well...if you look on how we played in the first and second half, you can see that there is something that we were fighting for," he said.

According to him, their next friendly match will be against Township Rollers of Botswana, describing it as another essential game to them.