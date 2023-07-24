Tanzania/South Africa: Kaizer Chiefs' Tour Delights President Mwinyi

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR President and the Chairman of Zanzibar Revolution Committee, Hussein Ali Mwinyi has invited global level teams to tour Zanzibar to enjoy its panoramic and historical sites very rich in tourist attractions.

President echoed his sentiment at the Isles State House during his talks with Kaizer Chiefs' officials and players of the team who toured the Isles on Sunday.

He said Zanzibar archipelago is endowed with many natural and historical attractions to offer to the multinationals.

He told the Kaizer Chiefs entourage that the Isles boast of rich marine attractions that include exotic beaches and marine life.

He named the Old Fort, Stone town among the unique sites and welcomed members of Kaizer Chiefs to visit the sites and enjoy their unique features.

Kaizer Chiefs are in the country as they were invited by Tanzania Mainland Premier League champions to play a friendly match during the climax of the Wananchi Week at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium over the weekend.

President Mwinyi added the tour of Kaizer Chiefs should enable them visit the country's major attractions and after seeing them they can advertise them in their home lands.

He urged the team members to visit Zanzibar again when another opportunity comes.

President Mwinyi said Zanzibar is committed to enhance sports tourism and the Isles have seen its immense benefits.

Kaizer Chiefs toured Zanzibar with 58-member squad after their friendly game with Yanga.

Zanzibar is ideal place for holiday retreats due to the unique serenity found in all of its attractive natural sites.

Additionally, the Minister for Information, Youths and Sports, Tabia Maulid Mwita thanked the management of Yanga for inviting Kaizer Chiefs to Tanzania and by informing President Mwinyi that the Kaizer Chiefs tour also aimed to promote sports tourism.

The Minister also informed President Mwinyi that she had flagged off the Isles national U18 Women team heading for CECAFA Championship to be staged in Tanzania Mainland.

Teams from Tanzania, Burundi, Rwanda and Ethiopia will be involved in the race for the top title.

During the tour, Yanga President Hersi Said hailed President Mwinyi's efforts in promoting international tourism through sports, a move he said has been supported by his team by bringing Kaizer Chiefs to Zanzibar.