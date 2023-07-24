Kenya: MP Chonga, County Speaker Mwambire Freed on Sh50,000 Cash Bail Each

Mombasa — A Magistrate Court sitting in Mombasa on Monday morning released Kilifi South MP Ken Chonga and Kilifi County Assembly Speaker Teddy Mwambire on Sh100,000 bond with similar amount of surety or an alternative of Sh50,000 cash bail.

The two, who were arrested last week Wednesday alongside two other individuals; Victor Katana (Chonga's aide) and Patrick Chiro (Policy Analyst at the officer of Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo), spent five days behind bars.

Last Friday, the Mombasa Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku deferred the delivery of the ruling to today Monday, citing time constraints and the lengthy submissions that had been made before the court by the prosecution and the defense teams.

On Monday morning, Mutuku agreed to release the four on bail terms, despite opposition from the prosecution side.

Mwambire, Chonga, Katana and Chiro had been charged with participating in unlawful assembly contrary last Thursday.

They were accused by the State of taking part in a procession and chanting anti-government slogans during the Wednesday opposition demonstrations in Mtwapa.

Police argued that their procession caused members of the public to reasonably fear that they had assembled to commit a breach of peace.

However, they all denied the charges.

The matter will be coming up for pre-trial on August 7.