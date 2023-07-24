Tanzania: Tembo Nickel Will Transform Economy, Says Mabula

Ngara — THE Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements, Dr Angeline Mabula, said the Tembo Nickel mine in Ngara District, Kagera Region will be beneficial to the nation and those in its vicinity.

Mabula said this recently when speaking to the Bugarama Ward community in Ngara District, during a visit to the Tembo Nickel project area.

"This will be a very big mine, and the government is a shareholder and this means that you too have ownership in this project which will benefit you in a number of ways.

"As the government we are offering our full cooperation, Bugarama will reap the full fruits of this project starting from the child that is born today up to the elderly. We congratulate you for your readiness of the project and that these natural resources in Ngara will benefit all citizens," said Dr Mabula.

She stressed that very soon after all the legal procedures have been completed, those who will be relocated to pave the way for the project will be compensated.

"You have been very patient, and any time from now you will receive your compensations, the compensation schedules have been finalised, after your agreement to make way for the project, our aim is to ensure this happens as soon as possible and that you are relocated" said Dr Mabula.

She wanted the community to cooperate and protect the project for the government's benefit, who are shareholders of the nickel project.

"This project is a joint venture whereby the government is a shareholder on your behalf, this project will bring a lot of benefits, and there are people who will be compensated with new modern houses.

"The houses you will be built will have a much higher value and will be more beautiful than those you currently occupy. You will also be supported so that you can live well in your new residences, you will receive title deeds which will enable you to even be able to receive loans for the banks, should you wish.

"This is the life which President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan wants Tanzanians to have and especially those who have relinquished their land for the project. For those who will be neighbours of the project, you will work in the farms and supply products to the project and your lives will change," said Dr Mabula.

Earlier on whilst speaking to Dr Mabula, the Chief Operating Officer of Tembo Nickel, Mr Manny Ramos, said that there is ongoing cooperation with communities in the project area and job opportunities as well as procurement, of which, a large percentage of the suppliers are from Ngara and Kagera.