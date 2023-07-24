Tanzania: Z'bar Pledges Further Improvements in Investment Climate

Zanzibar — THE Zanzibar government has promised to further improve the investment climate including having a start-up policy to support a vibrant entrepreneurship and innovation culture in the country.

"The government's commitment signifies a positive development in promoting entrepreneurship, innovation, youth-led businesses, and driving economic growth. We need to work with experts to move forward," Mr Mudrick Ramadhan Soraga, Isles Minister for Labour, Economy and Investment, said at the African Regenerative Cities conference which took place at Fumba Town here.

He said by creating an enabling environment for startups, it will encourage innovation, drive technological advancements, provide access to finance, resources, and nurture a culture of innovation and resilience.

The Minister said the African Regenerative Cities Summit, was a landmark three-day event in Zanzibar which attracted global innovators and entrepreneurs dedicated to fostering human prosperity through technological and scientific advancements in Africa.

Mr Soraga commended organisers of the conference, saying the event highlights the potential of emerging technologies and Special Economic Zone developments to usher in Africa's New Golden Age.

Promising to light the way towards regenerative growth in Africa, about 30 participants from different countries of Africa, delved into transformative themes such as future city developments and technological innovations in special economic zones.

The gathering was organised by Three-Fold Foundation, in collaboration with Zanzibar Information, Communication and Technology Agency (ZICTIA); Infinita VC; Fumba Town; and the Charter Cities Institute, drawing inspiration from Zuzalu, a pop-up village initiated by Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin.

"Future technological growth won't be a one-way journey from North to South.

Instead, daring and innovative emerging jurisdictions will embrace cutting-edge technologies, vaulting to the forefront as new global leaders and innovation hubs, thus propelling global technological progress," states venture capital investor Niklas Anzinger.

A distinguished lineup of speakers, including Mr Leonard Wantchekon from the African School of Economics, Mr Jeffrey Perlman, the Chief Strategy Officer at Mindvalley and Mr Sindre Østgård, a partner at Katapult VC, shared their insights on various topics.

Other speakers include Mr Kristof de Spiegeleer, the founder of the Three-Fold Foundation, and Victor Mathys, the Vice-President of KruSwiss Agro SA, one of the world's leading regenerative agriculture companies.

"Despite their busy schedules, world-leading technologists and investors travelled to Zanzibar for the Summit," said Mr Sacha Obeegadoo, the Co-Founder of African Regenerative Cities Summit.

"They acknowledge that a Golden Age for Africa is achievable if Africans are empowered to create and implement regenerative and sovereign technologies."

According to Sacha Obeegadoo, the African Regenerative Cities Conference also brought together entrepreneurs, industry pioneers, and policy-makers from around the globe, "Our mission is to create a sustainable future by focusing on the formation of 'Regenerative Cities' that drive social, economic and environmental progress. This event marks the inaugural year of the Summit."