Africa: Russia to Continue Sending Grain, Fertiliser to Africa - Putin

Harare — Russia will replace exports of Ukrainian grain to Africa and keep supplying the continent with food and fertiliser, despite sanctions, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

Up until a pact mediated by the UN and Turkey in July 2022 allowed for the passage of crucial grain supplies, Moscow's military action barred Ukraine's Black Sea ports with warships, according to AFP.

"Despite the sanctions, Russia will continue vigorously working toward organizing grain, food, fertilizer and other supplies to Africa," Putin wrote. "We highly value and will further develop the full spectrum of economic ties with Africa - with individual states as well as regional integration associations and, naturally, with the African Union," the Russian leader assured the audience of the leading media on the African continent in his article, "Russia and Africa: Joining Efforts for Peace, Progress and a Successful Future."

Putin claims that Russia is aware of how crucial consistent food supplies are to the political and socioeconomic growth of Africa.

"On this basis, we have always paid great attention to issues related to the supply of wheat, barley, maize and other crops to African countries. We have done so both on a contractual basis and free of charge as humanitarian aid, including through the United Nations Food Programme," Putin said.

According to Putin, Russia shipped 11.5 million metric tons of grain to Africa in 2022, and the first half of 2023 saw the delivery of about 10 million metric tons.

For Africa, the most visible impact of the war in Ukraine has been rising fuel and food prices, inflation and financial instability.

Following the invasion, oil and gas prices rose rapidly, which increased the likelihood of gas-to-coal switching for electricity generation across Europe and the world.

While Africa has over 65% of the world's uncultivated land, it is a nett food importer, and as such, has been severely impacted by the rise of global food prices, resulting in increased food insecurity.

Since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, food prices across Africa and the world has soared and has led to shortages - particularly of wheat which is a staple.

Ukraine is the world's largest producer of sunflower oil. Combined with Russia, it is responsible for more than half of global exports of vegetable oils. The region also exports over a third (36%) of the world's wheat.