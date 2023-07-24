Africa: WHO Director-General's Remarks At Food Systems Summit - 24 July 2023

press release

Thank you for inviting me to speak at this important dialogue on healthy diets, cultures and traditions.

Food is a central part of life, and a central part of culture.

We do not eat simply to nourish our bodies. We eat to celebrate milestones in life, to build relationships, and for many cultural and religious ceremonies.

Of course, food is also central to good health.

Any yet, unhealthy diets are one of the world's leading killers - leading to an estimated eight million deaths a year - and are one of the biggest contributors to the burden of noncommunicable diseases.

So much of this burden is driven by aggressive marketing of products that drive private profit but harm public health, including foods high in salt, sugar and fats, and breastmilk substitutes.

Today, we are addressing a critical issue: what makes a diet healthy?

There are many types of healthy diets, consisting of foods from different cultures and food systems.

All healthy diets have four things in common:

First, healthy diets should provide adequate amounts of energy and essential nutrients, and not exceed the needs of the body.

Second, healthy diets should have balanced energy sources. Energy should mainly come from complex carbohydrates; and up to one-third from mainly unsaturated fats.

Third, certain foods and nutrients should be limited, including free sugars, salt, saturated fats and trans fats, highly processed foods, red meat and processed meat.

Finally, healthy diets should include a variety of food groups, and a variety of foods within groups.

And of course, a healthy diet is a safe diet: no food should contain harmful microorganisms and chemicals.

There are many examples of healthy diets, such as the Mediterranean diet, with its emphasis on fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, legumes, olive oil, moderate consumption of animal source foods, and minimal processing.

The traditional Mediterranean Diet is associated with longevity, as well as lower risk of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and certain cancers.

Based on extensive research, the Mediterranean Diet has been recognized as a world heritage, as well as the Japanese diet, with its focus on marine food sources.

Other traditional diets in other parts of the world, such as Africa, Latin America and elsewhere may also have health benefits.

We need more research into these other diets to understand better their health benefits.

By promoting and incorporating local diets into food systems, we can foster a culture of preventive health and empower individuals to make nutritious food choices that support their well-being.

Local diets offer a sustainable and environmentally friendly approach to food consumption.

They rely on seasonal and locally-sourced ingredients, reducing the carbon footprint associated with long-distance transportation and preserving biodiversity.

By embracing local diets, we can promote sustainable agriculture, support local farmers, and protect natural resources.

In addition, by integrating local diets into food systems transformation, we celebrate cultural diversity and ensure that traditional recipes and food traditions are passed down to future generations.

We must also remember that one of the healthiest diets is completely unprocessed, completely natural, and completely free: breastfeeding.

Breastfeeding sets the stage for a healthy food system from the very beginning of life, emphasizing the importance of nurturing and sustaining human health through natural means.

When we talk about food systems, we need to include, protect and promote breastfeeding.

I will leave you with three priorities:

First, the transformation of our food systems must revolve around nutrition and health for all, not techno-industrial solutions that drive profit for a few;

Second, in an era where millions still suffer from hunger and malnutrition, transforming food systems must be based on principles of equity and environmental sustainability, using a One Health approach;

And third, breastfeeding, along with some of the traditional diets I mentioned, are some of the many examples of solutions to the world food and nutrition crisis that are already at hand. Let's make use of them.

This requires courageous and aligned public policies and investments that put public health and nutrition for all at the centre;

addressing how our food is being grown, packaged, delivered, and disposed of.

And with responsible agricultural, production and marketing practices from the food industry.

We must work together to reform our food systems to deliver nutritious, safe, and affordable food to all.

Healthy diets are an investment in our societies and economies, and in our children's future.

I thank you.