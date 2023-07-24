Angolan, Congolese Physicians Share Experiences

Luanda — A delegation of doctors from the Republic of the Congo on Friday visited several public and private health facilities in northern Cabinda province to exchange experiences with their Angolan counterparts.

During three-day visit, the 11 member delegation from the Pointe-Noire (Republic of the Congo), visited some local health units.

The delegation toured Cabinda Provincial Hospital, the dispensary, 1° de Maio Maternity Hospital, the Haemodialysis Centre, 28 de Agosto Hospital, Cabinda General Hospital, Malongo and Sagrada Esperança Clinics.

Mountou Joseph, who led the visiting delegation, praised the infrastructure and expressed availability to strengthen the partnership with Cabinda province.

In turn, the provincial secretary of Health, Rúben Buco, said the visit to the hospital units showed the existing evolution in the local public and private networks. ART/MRA/NIC