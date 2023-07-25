Morocco: Atlas Lionesses Shellshocked After Six-Goal Mauling By Germany

Morocco's hopes of a dream Women's World Cup debut descended into a disappointment as the Atlas Lionesses were defeated 6-0 by two-time champions Germany on Monday.

The Atlas Lionesses were humbled by the world football giants, with skipper Alexandra Popp bagging a brace.

Germany wasted no time asserting their dominance when Popp powered home a header from Kathrin Hendrich's pinpoint cross after just 11 minutes.

On the cusp of half-time, Popp doubled the lead by glancing in Klara Buhl's inviting corner to highlight her aerial threat.

Straight after the restart, Buhl turned from provider to scorer by pouncing on the rebound after causing chaos with another dangerous cross.

Morocco's misery was compounded by two scruffy own goals as Germany refused to ease up, before Lea Schuller completed the rout late on.

The heavy defeat leaves the tournament debutants facing an uphill task to progress from Group H after this chastening introduction to the global stage.

Germany's quest for a first World Cup since 2007 is off to a flying start as they immediately seize the initiative in the section.

The ruthless result serves notice of their intent at these finals after dispatching African opposition once again, having also defeated South Africa and Nigeria at France 2019.