Morocco: Atlas Lionesses Shellshocked After Six-Goal Mauling By Germany

NGSuper_Falcons/Twitter
Nigeria 0-0 Canada match in Melbourne - stand-in captain, Chiamaka Nnadozie making another heroic save.
24 July 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Morocco's hopes of a dream Women's World Cup debut descended into a disappointment as the Atlas Lionesses were defeated 6-0 by two-time champions Germany on Monday.

The Atlas Lionesses were humbled by the world football giants, with skipper Alexandra Popp bagging a brace.

Germany wasted no time asserting their dominance when Popp powered home a header from Kathrin Hendrich's pinpoint cross after just 11 minutes.

On the cusp of half-time, Popp doubled the lead by glancing in Klara Buhl's inviting corner to highlight her aerial threat.

Straight after the restart, Buhl turned from provider to scorer by pouncing on the rebound after causing chaos with another dangerous cross.

Morocco's misery was compounded by two scruffy own goals as Germany refused to ease up, before Lea Schuller completed the rout late on.

The heavy defeat leaves the tournament debutants facing an uphill task to progress from Group H after this chastening introduction to the global stage.

Germany's quest for a first World Cup since 2007 is off to a flying start as they immediately seize the initiative in the section.

The ruthless result serves notice of their intent at these finals after dispatching African opposition once again, having also defeated South Africa and Nigeria at France 2019.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.