Kenya: Azimio Calls Off Wednesday Protests, to Hold Vigils for Police Brutality Victims

Nairobi — Opposition coalition Azimio has called off the protests set for Wednesday.

The coalition announced Monday that the planned protests will not take place, but urged supporters to hold solidarity parades and vigils for victims of last week's police brutality.

"We have today (Monday) made a decision that on Wednesday, 26th July 2023, we will hold a different kind of protest. The peaceful protests will take the form of solidarity parades and vigil for victims of police brutality in various locations in all parts of the country," Azimio leader Raila Odinga tweeted.

Azimio claimed more than 50 people were killed by police during the three-day protests against the high cost of living.

The protests, outlawed by the government, were held on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday but it was only more active on the first day when demonstrators engaged police in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Kisii, Nakuru among other towns.

While Azimio accuses police of killing protesters arbitrarily while suppressing the demonstrations, the government insists police acted professionally.

On Monday, the Odinga-led coalition asked religious leaders to dedicate Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for prayers in remembrance of the victims of police brutality during the opposition demonstrations.

The coalition lamented that the police brutality meted on them during the protests has reached unprecedented levels.

"Some have been shot in the back as they were fleeing or in a position of surrender. The shots have been aimed at the vital organs and delicate parts of the victims like the abdomen, the spine, the chest and the head," it said.

The Opposition Coalition called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to open investigations on the conduct of police officers during the protests.

"We ask Kenyans to pray also that the International Criminal Court takes up the matter based on an expanded list of perpetrators that we intend to furnish with the court in due course," Azimio said.