South Africa: Buthelezi Readmitted to Hospital

25 July 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Zukile Majova & Celani Sikhakhane

The Inkatha Freedom Party has confirmed that its founder, Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi, has been readmitted to hospital.

Buthelezi's spokesperson, Liezl van der Merwe, said Buthelezi was initially "admitted for routine tests and treatment for prolonged back pain, and underwent a small procedure for back pain management.

"It has come to my attention that rumours are circulating regarding the ill health of HRH Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. In the interest of allaying fears, I wish to confirm that Prince Buthelezi has been hospitalised, but is not critically ill," said Van der Merwe.

She said although Buthelezi was discharged "he unfortunately had to be readmitted for further treatment and recovery".

Last year in August, Buthelezi was admitted to hospital after it was reported that he fell sick while at his home of KwaPhindangene in Nkonjeni.

He was rushed to a Durban hospital and treated for hypertension.

UMntwana waKwaPhindangene (Prince of KwaPhindangene Palace) will turn 95 on 27 August.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's spokesperson, Prince Afrika Zulu, said the king wished Prince Buthelezi a speedy recovery.

He said His Majesty was informed by Buthelezi's office that uMntwana waKwaPhindangene has been admitted to hospital for a normal check-up.

DA leader John Steenhuisen was also quick to issue get-well wishes to Buthelezi.

The party has formed a partnership with the resurgent IFP in KwaZulu-Natal to unseat the ANC during the 2024 national general elections.

Already the IFP and DA coalition has won dozens of wards in areas previously regarded as ANC strongholds.

The IFP runs 29 municipalities in the province and is expected to fight for a takeover of Nongoma Local Municipality in upcoming by-elections.

Buthelezi's role as the traditional prime minister of the Zulu nation and monarch has endeared him to the hearts of Zulu traditionalists.

Shenge, as he is affectionately known, is expected to lead future campaigns alongside current IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa ahead of next year's election.

His health will be critical to the future of the IFP and the governance of KZN.

 

