South Africa: It's Possible Now to See a Future Without Load Shedding - Eskom Chair Mpho Makwana

24 July 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Ferial Haffajee

Until the snow fell earlier this month, load shedding became less intense, with periods where Eskom suspended power cuts. It was a relief for a country that was upended by Stage 6 for almost all of 2023 and 2022. In an interview, Eskom chairperson Mpho Makwana explained the turnaround plan.

Mpho Makwana: We committed to this country that we would have a turnaround in energy availability and that by 31 March 2023 we would achieve specific measures in terms of contributing towards 60% energy availability. We then said that we would strive towards 31 March 2024, to have a 65% energy availability factor, and then 31 March 2025, 70%.

(At 70% energy availability, load shedding should not be needed. This chart shows the turnaround strategy.)

Question: What does that mean in our lives? Because at Stage 3 load shedding, power cuts don't feel quite existential.

Answer: As you improve energy availability, so will the levels of load shedding come down. So, on days when we don't load-shed, as it has now become a phenomenon, it is when we are already operating at 65% EAF [energy availability factor]. So, between 65% and 70%, load shedding becomes a non-issue.

Q: Is it now possible to see a future without load shedding?

A: It is possible.

Q: How much of Eskom's R30-billion budget for diesel (to fuel the emergency open-cycle gas turbines) for 2023 has already been spent? (In 2022 and 2023, Eskom burnt through diesel at such a rate that it had...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.