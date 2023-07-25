South Africa: Date Set for Enyobeni Inquest, but Still No Word On What Killed 21 Youngsters

analysis

The SA Police Service has confirmed that an inquest to determine liability for the deaths of 21 young people at the Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park, East London, will be held from 30 August.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said the police had immediately assembled a team of investigators after the tragedy in 2022.

"In concert with other government departments, the SAPS worked closely to ensure that progress is made and the affected families find closure," he said.

"On the day, the children unfortunately died from an unknown cause and police detectives had to scratch for clues and gather all evidence which could possibly provide answers to the bereaved families and the public as well."

Kinana said the Department of Health had released the post-mortem results for the deceased and that these had been handed to the National Prosecuting Authority.

"After the docket with the post-mortem results was taken to the director of Public Prosecutions for a decision, it was then decided that the docket be taken to the inquest court proceeding for a formal hearing," he said.

Kinana added that prosecutors were "currently preparing subpoenas for all witnesses to attend the hearing on 30 August 2023...