South Africa: Social Media 'Stokvel Scam' Leaves Thousands of Investors in a Financial Nightmare

24 July 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Neesa Moodley

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority is conducting an investigation into United African Stokvel, reviewing evidence obtained in a raid and interviewing relevant parties.

Almost 100,000 people appear to have fallen victim to what seems to be a scam run by the Facebook-based United African Stokvel, which was the subject of a search-and-seizure raid by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) towards the end of June.

The FSCA investigation, which is ongoing, followed a whistle-blower report and complaints from investors.

The FSCA statement notes that the stokvel had claimed to have applied for a financial service provider's licence, but has no record of any such application.

"The FSCA suspects United African of conducting unauthorised business and breaching certain financial sector laws. United African is not authorised to provide any financial products or financial services."

The industry regulator also warns that although the social media pages of United African indicate it is a digital stokvel that invests clients' funds in property and telecommunications, various complaints indicate clients have not been receiving promised returns. The returns were supposedly from said investments in property and telecommunications.

One investor told Daily Maverick that he had lost R152,000. He was initially promised that he could triple his money within six months.

"The money was for my children's education fees. Now I am battling to make ends meet and to...

